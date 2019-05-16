Norwegian performers play music with ice instruments

Musicians from Norway played instruments made from ice in the world's most northerly ice music concert.

"Greenpeace" released a video showing the Norwegian performers using instruments carved from ice.

The quartet braved freezing temperatures and played a song called 'Ocean Memories'.

The instruments were carved from ice collected in Arctic waters, highlighting the need to protect at least 30-percent of the world's global oceans by 2030.

Iceophone, ice horn, and ice cello were among some of the instruments that were used.

The lead musician said that "Ice should be treated with respect, otherwise it breaks” and, “We should do the same with nature."

Greenpeace said that over the next year, governments are negotiating at the United Nations a 'global ocean treaty' that could pave the way for the creation of a network of ocean sanctuaries.

According to Greenpeace, the arctic is suffering from record breaking ice loss.

Last month, the organization said that the average temperature was eight degrees above normal.