Not Quite as Hot After Thursday

Desert air aloft is bringing very high temperatures, and is preventing showers from reaching our area. Thursday will be very similar to what we saw Wednesday. After Thursday, the desert air will begin to shift a little further to the west. While temperatures will continue to rise above 100, we will likely remain under 105 beginning Friday. I will watch the radar for the outside chance of an evening shower from the mountains on the weekend and Monday, but the better chance of a scattered thundershower would be on Tuesday when the humid gulf air would occupy a somewhat deeper layer of the atmosphere.

I'm expecting partly cloudy, breezy at times, and becoming humid tonight, low around or just above 80. Mostly sunny Thursday, high around 107. Mostly sunny Friday through Monday, an outside chance of an evening shower, highs a little above 100. A somewhat better chance of a scattered thundershower Tuesday, high in the upper 90's.