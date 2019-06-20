Not Quite as Hot, Shower Chance Early Week

Desert air aloft will begin to shift to the west. This will mean that temperatures, while still hot, will stay under 105F. A slight chance of a shower from the mountains next several evenings, a better chance early next week as a weak upper level disturbance moves by.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low around 80. Partly cloudy with an outside chance of an evening shower Friday through Sunday, highs around 103. Partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, highs in the high 90's to around 100. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 90's.