Not Quite as Hot, Still Hot

A cold front over north Texas will come to a stop north of our area Wednesday and Thursday. Likewise, a pool of rain cooled air will not reach far into south Texas. The warmest air aloft will begin to shift further to the west by Wednesday. this will allow for a hint more of a gulf influence with temperatures closer to 100F. Heated air from the surface may be a little more buoyant meaning that widely scattered sea breeze showers will reach further inland before dissipating. I will watch the radar each late afternoon, but our chances are only rather slight.

I'm expecting clear and humid tonight, low around 80. Partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, an outside chance of a sea breeze shower at the end of the day Wednesday, highs a little above 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late pm sea breeze shower Saturday and Sunday, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, highs around 100.