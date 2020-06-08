Not as Hot After Tuesday

Hot dry air from the Mexican Plateau has arrived aloft over south Texas. This has mixed in with the shallow layer of humid gulf air to bring temperatures above 100F, and lowered dewpoints from this morning's 70's to the 60's. As we lose the stirring of the lower atmosphere after sunset, dewpoints will rise above 70, and we will have a humid night. The Mexican Plateau air will still be above south Texas during Tuesday, and will stir in to bring a quite hot, and somewhat drier afternoon. A cold front tracking across Texas Tuesday from the Rockies will reach our area toward dawn Wednesday. There may be enough lifting of the shallow layer of gulf air to form a few showers or thundershowers late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Temperatures will be mainly in the 90's beginning Wednesday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs a bit above 100. A chance of a shower or thundershower late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon through next Monday, highs in the mid to high 90's.