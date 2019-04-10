Not as Hot Thursday

A dry warm airmass is moving in from the western U.S. Temperatures will be quite warm as opposed to quite hot. Humid air will briefly return Friday night with a low deck of cloud. Drier warm air will return from the west Saturday, briefly followed by cooler air from the Great Plains Sunday. Warmer southerly winds will bring very warm weather early next week.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the upper 60's. Sunny warm and dry Thursday, highs near 90. Mostly sunny Friday, cloudy Friday night, high Friday in the high 80's. Sunny Saturday, high near 90. Sunny Sunday, high in the low 80's. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, high around or above 90. Partly cloudy Wednesday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the low 90's.