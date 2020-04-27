Not as Hot Wednesday/Thursday

Hot weather will continue Tuesday. A shallow layer of moisture will bring a low cloud deck Tuesday morning which will mix away midday. A cold front will arrive from the north early Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a shower as the shallow layer of moist air is lifted above the arriving front toward dawn Wednesday. Lowering humidity, clearing skies will lead to lower temperatures Wednesday night. Hot weather will return Friday. Desert influence may raise temperatures above 100 on Sunday and Monday.

I'm expecting clouds late tonight, low in the low to mid 70's. Cloudy Tuesday morning, clearing in the afternoon, high in the upper 90's. A slight chance of a shower at the end of Tuesday night. Clearing with lower humidity Wednesday afternoon, cooler Wednesday night, highs in the low 90's, lows in the low to mid 60's. Mostly sunny Thursday, high around 90. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, high in the upper 90's Saturday, around 100 Sunday and Monday.