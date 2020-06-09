A cold front is moving south through Texas. It will lift our very humid gulf air, possibly producing scattered thundershowers. The best chance would be late tonight or around dawn. Following the front will be a large drier airmass bringing more seasonal temperatures for most of the 7 day period.

I'm expecting a steamy night, a chance that a few of our towns could get a scattered thunderstorm, especially late tonight or toward dawn. Low in the mid to high 70's. Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday, not as hot or humid, high in the mid 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through Tuesday, high in the mid to high 90's.