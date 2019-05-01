Not enough members show up to Para-Transit Committee meeting

A group of community members appointed by City Council are trying to improve transportation for those who cannot drive a vehicle; however, they have hit a couple of roadblocks along the way.

So far they have been successful in getting new vans that were in dire need; however, there is more that needs to be done and for the second time in a row, not enough committee members were present.

There were quite a few empty seats at the latest Para Transit Advisory Committee Meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the status of pending issues and the future of handicapped transportation that serve thousands of people in Laredo.

Vice Chair for the committee says they needed five people; however, only four were present, so they could not have the meeting.

The attendance issues caused a major setback to discuss or make any action to help those the committee oversees.

Some of the agenda items included funding for new vehicles, as well as the fixed route wheelchair report.

Not only is Rosie Centeno the vice chair of the committee, but she also relies heavily on the vehicles to get to and from the meetings, which is something that is costing her money.

Rosie says it’s very frustrating and even though she doesn’t drive herself, she is still present during every meeting.

Right now, it is unclear why other committee members have not shown up to the meetings, but the frustration is clear for members such as Rosie and others who know the community rely on them to be presented.

If a city-appointed member misses three meetings within a year, they are removed from the committee.