Not so Hot By Weekend

Hot dry air aloft from the Mexican Plateau has mixed close to the surface, bringing our first 100F heat of 2020. A cooler airmass from the southwestern U.S. will arrive Saturday. We have a small shower chance with the front (better chance toward the coast, and north through east Texas). An upper level disturbance will bring rising air that could bring a slight chance of a scattered shower to our area Sunday. Seasonal temperatures will persist through most of next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, humid, low cloud is possible toward dawn, low in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the high 90's. A slight chance of a morning shower Saturday, partly cloudy, high in the mid 80's. Mostly cloudy Sunday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the low 80's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Thursday, high in the 80's.