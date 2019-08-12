Not too late to enroll at Laredo College!

It’s not just the kids who are going back to school, our local college is enrolling students for its upcoming fall semester.

File photo: Laredo College

Fall registration for Laredo College started over the summer, but it’s not too late to register.

Students who are still thinking about going back to school to further education still have time to see what classes are available.

Starting on Tuesday to Friday, Laredo College will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students can head over to the Lerma Pena Building to register for all of the great courses the college has to offer.

Recently, the college has started offering four-year degrees as well as various certification programs.

If you are looking to register you still have time, the fall semester begins on Monday, August 19th.