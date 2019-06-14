Nothing but triple digits from here on out

After a few days of staying out of the hundreds, it looks like our luck has finally run out!

On Friday, we will kickstart our weekend, with some humidity and temperatures in the high 70's.

Temperatures will quickly get to the high 80s around noon and then we will see a high of 100 degrees by the afternoon without a cloud in the sky.

This same pattern will continue possibly all the way up until next week.

We also have another chance of high triple-digit temperatures as we get into next weekend.

Let's just hope Mother Nature gives us a break.