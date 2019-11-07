We're looking at some chances of November rain this afternoon!

On Thursday, we will start off in the high 60s and by the afternoon we will get up to a high of 84 degrees.

At around noon the clouds will start to come in giving us a 60 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening.

Not only are we expecting thunderstorms, temperatures are expected to dip down into the 50s early Friday morning.

On Friday we are looking at a gloomy and cloud day with temperatures at 57 degrees.

Luckily on Saturday and Sunday once again we will bounce back into the 70s so don't crank your heaters all the way up just yet!