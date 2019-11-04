November has come and oddly, we are a lot warmer than what we were last week.

Towards the end of October, we saw temperatures in the 50s and 40s; now it looks like we're back to cool mornings and warm days.

On Monday we will start off in the high 60s and get up to the low 80s by the afternoon.

This same pattern will continue up until Thursday when the clouds will come in giving us a 50 percent chance of rain.

This will also bring temperatures down once again to the 60s and the 50s, making for another cool weekend.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, expect to see those cooler temperatures continue.

Overall it seems like standard fall like conditions for south Texas.