November skies

It looks like we're preparing for another warm week but then we'll get cool by the weekend once again.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the high 60s or low 70s and see a high of about 87 degrees.

You might want to drive with your headlights on because there's going to be some patchy fog on the roads.

This pattern will continue until Thursday, where we'll see a 60 percent chance of rain and temperatures start to dip into the 50s.

Then again on Friday, we are expecting temperatures to dip into the 50s and see a high of 61.

Expect another cool weekend, which is something that has been happening for the past few weeks.