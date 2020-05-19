Nuevo Laredo mayor asks for earlier deportations

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas is asking for migrant deportations to take place at earlier times.

This is just one of the topics touched during a video conference between Mayor Pete Saenz and Mayor Rivas.



Mayor Rivas says that these deportations are happening sometimes as late as midnight.



He says this places Mexican authorities and officials at risk.

"What we've been working on we could do it still up until 11 at night. We can still provide a bus for transportation and everything they need to leave the city and to get to their next destination."

Although it is unclear how often these video conference calls take place between the mayors, it has been said that they are in constant communication.