Nuevo Laredo Mayor confirms fourth COVID-19 related death

After nearly two weeks, Nuevo Laredo officials report the fourth death due to COVID-19.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas published the new numbers on Monday night.

As of Monday, 52 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our sister city.

A total of 12 tests are still pending and six people have recovered from the virus.

So far there have been 601 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the entire State of Tamaulipas.

Mayor Enrique Rivas urges residents to maintain social distancing and to avoid gathering in large groups.