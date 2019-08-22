Nuevo Laredo community shaken up after shooting

Residents in Nuevo Laredo were frozen in terror after their evening commute was brought to a traumatic halt.

Shots broke out near the Francisco Villa colonia by the airport.

Many people could not tell who was caught in the chaos of the situation; whether the armed men present were federal soldiers to protect them or criminal gang members.

As of now, Nuevo Laredo authorities have not released any details on the incident or if there were any victims involved in the incident.

