Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases.

As of May 31st, the city has confirmed a total of 208 cases of COVID-19.

The city is monitoring 131 cases, 111 cases are still pending, and 20 people have succumbed to the virus.

So far a only 57 people have recovered from the virus in our sister city.

The State of Tamaulipas has confirmed 1,931 cases of COVID-19.