Nuevo Laredo confirms 46 positive cases of COVID-19

The number of positive cases in our sister city continues to rise.

Nuevo Laredo officials say as of Monday, April 27th there are 46 positive cases in the city.



So far three deaths have been confirmed at this time, and four have recovered.

The State of Tamaulipas is reporting a total of 408 cases.



However, according to health officials, 15 of those cases come from migrants that were housed at the local migrant shelter.



Mexico has now entered what the government calls phase three of the spread of COVID-19, the most serious stage.