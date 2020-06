The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in our sister city.

As of June 4th, officials in Nuevo Laredo have reported a total of 253 positive cases.

Out of that total amount, 173 cases remain active, 125 cases are pending results and 57 people have recovered.

Fortunately, the death toll continues to rise in Nuevo Laredo, so far, they have reported 23 deaths.

There are near 2,200 positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Tamaulipas.