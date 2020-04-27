Nuevo Laredo: day one of new traffic restrictions

As restrictions are loosening in Texas, Nuevo Laredo starts one of their most restrictive measures to fight COVID-19.

Last week the governor announced an executive order for the state of Tamaulipas.



The City of Nuevo Laredo implemented new rules that say only certain vehicles will be able to move freely in our sister city depending on the last digit of their license plate and the day of the week.



Monday was day one of the new rules and city officials say less cars with license plates were seen on the road.



However, vehicles with no license plates are still seen out and about.