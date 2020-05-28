Nuevo Laredo mayor discusses COVID-19 restrictions

More than 100 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in less than a month in Nuevo Laredo.

Officials are planning on citing people who do not comply with health restrictions.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas said they are working with state officials to implement citations for people who do not comply with measures like wearing a face cover or practicing social distancing.



The government is set to reopen on June 1st and with the increase in cases, officials are worried the spread will continue.



They are also asking the government for more testing to be available.