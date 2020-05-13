NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo health officials are reporting a bump of COVID-19 cases in their latest numbers.
As of Wednesday, May 13th 79 positive cases with 22 people awaiting results.
Thankfully, 30 people have recovered but sadly 10 people have died.
In total, the state of Tamaulipas has nearly 900 cases that have tested
positive.
Nuevo Laredo reports 10 COVID-19 related deaths
NUEVO LAREDO (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo health officials are reporting a bump of COVID-19 cases in their latest numbers.