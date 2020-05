Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases in our area.

As of Tuesday, May 26th, our sister city has reported 146 positive cases of COVID-19 as well as 16 deaths.

According to the city’s Facebook page, they are monitoring 88 active cases, 42 have recovered and 92 results are pending.

So far, there are reportedly 1,509 cases reported in the state of Tamaulipas.