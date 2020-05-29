LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo health officials report a new death due to COVID-19.
As of Friday, May 29th a total of 196 cases have been reported with over 104 still waiting on results.
Currently, 42 people have recovered, but sadly 18 people have died.
As for the state of Tamaulipas, there are nearly 1,800 confirmed positive cases.
Nuevo Laredo reports 18 COVID-19 related deaths
Posted: Fri 10:29 PM, May 29, 2020
