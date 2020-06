The cases of deaths in our sister city related to COVID-19 continue to rise.

As of Monday, June 8th Nuevo Laredo reported 28 deaths.



That number has surpassed the number of deaths in Laredo.

Currently, 297 positive cases have been reported, 116 still waiting on results, and 74 people have recovered.



As for the entire state of Tamaulipas, there are over 2,500 cases of confirmed positive cases