Another death is reported relating to COVID-19 in the city of Nuevo Laredo.

As of Thursday, May 21st there are now 103 positive cases of COVID-19, 59 cases are pending for results, and 40 people have recovered from the virus.

Sadly, another death is reported, bumping up the number to 14.

In total, there are one thousand 201 positive cases in the entire state of Tamaulipas.