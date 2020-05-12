Nuevo Laredo reports 67 positive cases of COVID-19

Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting more cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, 67 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our sister city.

A total of 31 tests are still pending and 28 people have recovered from the virus.

So far there have been 840 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the entire State of Tamaulipas.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at eight.

Mayor Enrique Rivas urges residents to maintain social distancing and to avoid gathering in large groups.

