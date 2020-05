Officials in Nuevo Laredo have reported another series of coronavirus cases in our sister city.

As of Monday, May 18th, officials in Nuevo Laredo have confirmed 96 positive cases of COVID-19.

So far, 49 cases remain active, 29 are pending and 36 have recovered.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported.

A total of 1101 cases have been reported in the entire state of Tamaulipas.