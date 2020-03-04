Nuevo Laredo resident pleads guilty to smuggling meth

A 30-year-old citizen of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

The incident happened on December 10th of last year, when Guadalupe Martinez-Montelongo drove an SUV to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

CBP referred the vehicle to secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics within the car doors.

When agents performed an x-ray examination they found 21 bundles of meth behind the door panels.

The drugs weighed approximately 23 pounds and have a street value of over $73,000.

Sentencing will take place on June 17th.