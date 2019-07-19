Nuevo Laredo residents concerned over asylum law changes

Recent asylum law changes have Nuevo Laredo residents worried about the finances of their city.

An organization in our sister city asked officials to meet with them to discuss the number of migrants being sent back to Nuevo Laredo through the new "Remain in Mexico" program.

Members say they're not happy with how much money is going towards helping migrants find shelter in their city or sending them back to their respective country.

They say the funding should be spent on the residents of Nuevo Laredo.