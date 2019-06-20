Nuevo Laredo shelter sees an increase in asylum-seekers

An immigration shelter across the border in Nuevo Laredo is reportedly seeing at least three times the amount of people than normal.

The shelter saw about 90 minors accompanied by adults come through their doors last year.

So far, from January to about May, they have seen almost 270 people.

Officials say these people have been picked up along the border trying to make their way into the U.S.

Unlike other migrants who are quickly sent back to their home country, many are choosing to wait out their asylum request in Nuevo Laredo.