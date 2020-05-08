Nuevo Laredo temporarily closes cemeteries

Although cemeteries in the gateway city will remain open during mothers day, it's a different story in our sister city.

File photo

City officials announced that the cemeteries in Nuevo Laredo will not only be closed on Mother's Day, but remain closed five additional days past the holiday this Sunday.



The Health Department says this is to avoid large gatherings and the spread of COVID-19.



Health and city entities will meet again after the five days to discuss whether they'll extend the closures.