Nuevo Laredo to close cemeteries Mother's Day weekend

In leui of the coronavirus, officials in Nuevo Laredo have made a tough decision to protect their residents.

In anticipation of a busy Mother's Day weekend, and to avoid massive crowds with minimal social distancing, they have decided to close all cemeteries in our sister city.



Officials say they understand how hard it will be for families not to pay homage to their mothers who have passed, but they say they can't risk more of their citizens contracting COVID-19.



They hope to reopen the cemeteries the following day.