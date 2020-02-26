Nuevo Leon resident sentenced to prison for smuggling meth

A 40-year-old woman from Mexico is headed to prison for smuggling over a million dollars’ worth of meth into the country.

On November 1st, 2019, Carolina Alvarez-Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth.

According to court documents, the incident happened earlier that year on March 31st, when Alvarez Lopez was attempting to cross the I-35 checkpoint driving a 2003 Honda Accord.

Border Patrol agents referred Alvarez Lopez to secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 35 bundles of ice meth concealed inside the seats.

The drugs weighed nearly 40 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1.24 million.

Alvarez-Lopez then admitted she knew there were drugs hidden inside her car and was expected to be paid $2,000 for transporting them.

She will spend six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

She has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.