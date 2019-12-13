Number of proccessings in tent facility decrease drastically

The processing tents in downtown Laredo could shrink in size.

That's because the number of processings have decreased so drastically federal officials say they don't need the entire facility.

However, according to Co-interim City Manager Robert Eads, Washington officials told him that there are so many appointments that are still scheduled it would take years to process them all.

Despite that, the City continues to offer federal officials the same proposal they've made since the tents went up.

“So we remain with the offer and say ‘bring down those tents,’ get inside the El Portal and process there temporarily, said Eads. “The City is still has that offer on the table that they can come for a couple of months and they can lease for a longer term.”

Eads says federal officials are interested in the offer but have to wait a couple of months due to some legal factors they need to work through.