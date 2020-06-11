Nursing home with COVID-19 employee identified

The nursing home with an employee testing positive for the coronavirus has been identified as the Retama Manor Nursing Center - West.

KGNS News first learned about the nursing home employee who tested positive for COVID-19 during Wednesday's media briefing.



A logical question that came up was, which nursing home? We also received several calls to our newsroom asking the same thing.



Our reporters reached out to the state and we asked city officials several times to release the name of the facility.



On Thursday, we attempted to contact Rafael Benavides, the City's Public Information Officer and Richard Chamberlain, the Interim Director for the Health Department through phone and email.



Neither would confirm the name of the facility in question.



We had to get the name of the place from a family member who told us their father was a patient at Retama West. They told us a staff member had notified them about the woman who had tested for COVID-19.



Over the course of our investigation we found out Doctor Victor Trevino, the City of Laredo's Health Authority, also serves as the medical director for Retama West.



When we were able to get a hold of him he told us the woman has had direct contact with patients and that safety measures have been put in place in that nursing home.



KGNS News will have more information on the story as it becomes available.