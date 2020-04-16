Nursing homes taking extra precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread

According to the local health authority, COVID-19 cases have sprung up at nursing homes.

On Wednesday Doctor Victor Trevino, who is also the Medical Director at Retama West, spoke on what is being seen at nursing homes.



He says they have protocol in place for nursing home patients who come back from the hospital.



According to Trevino, even if they don't have COVID-19 they must get tested before returning.



They've also put a stricter rule on nursing home and nurses.



He says out of an abundance of precaution they're not allowing them to work anywhere else, just to prevent any further spread.