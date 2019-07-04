Nutty suspect leads officers on a chase

A nutty suspect leads police officers on a chase in New Hampshire.

The Stratham Police Department posted a video of the high-speed chase on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Video shows the officers jumping at the sight a squirrel scurrying across the floor!

A few seconds later, they open the garage and try to lure the little guy outside.

The rodent then runs in a circle with the officers scampering behind it!

The squirrel takes cover and eventually makes a run for it.

The police department said the squirrel was not injured during the chase.