A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama has sold at an auction for $120,000.

The jersey is from the prep high school in Honolulu, Hawaii where Obama played basketball there.

It came from a Seattle, Washington man who says the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up.

The jersey was purchased on Saturday night at an auction in Dallas, Texas.

It was bought by a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn't wish to be identified.