Odessa shooter identified as Seth Ator

Law enforcement officials have identified the shooter behind Saturday’s rampage as 36-year-old Seth Ator.

Authorities have shared a picture of him when he was arrested 18-years ago, however his looks have changed.

A Facebook page under his name had a photo posted in 2012; however, that account has since been removed.

A Linked-In page under his name says he's a truck driver.

In 200, he was booked for criminal trespass and evading arrest.

Another source says the FBI searched a property in West Odessa on Sunday that's believed to be connected to Ator.