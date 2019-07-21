Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of aggravated assault with a weapon

A member of a law enforcement agency finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Higinio Trevino Rios, an off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested by Laredo Police on July 18th.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident involving two women.

According to reports, the women were attempting to back out of their parking space at an establishment located at the 7600 block of San Dario; however, Trevino Rios was blocking their path with his vehicle.

The women stated they waited a few moments before the female driver got out of the car to ask the man if he could move his truck so they can back out.

At that point, the woman stated that he rolled down his window and pointed a gun in their direction saying he was attempting to talk to his girlfriend.

The driver returned to her vehicle, while the other victim called the police.

Trevino-Rios then drove around the parking lot allegedly stopping right in front of the victim's vehicle and while facing the vehicle head-on, pointed the gun in the direction of both women causing them to duck.

Trevino-Rios then left the scene as the victims drove off in another direction.

Through the course of the investigation, the agent was identified, picked up, and taken to the Webb County Jail.

In a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they confirmed the Trevino-Rios was off-duty at the time of the incident and has been with the agency for five years.

As a matter of policy, they do not comment on the on-going investigation but stress they demand honor and integrity from each of their agents.

For the most part, the vast majority of agents embody the core values of their mission to secure the American people and the borders.