Off-duty Border Patrol agent accused of domestic abuse

An off duty Border Patrol agent finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

Laredo Police say they were called out to a disturbance at a home on Espada Drive on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, a woman told police an argument with Hector Guerrero had turned physical and he tried to strangle her.

Guerrero was identified as a Border Patrol agent who was off duty at the time of the assault.

Border Patrol issued a statement saying, “As a matter of policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not comment on on-going investigations so as not to impede the work of law enforcement. CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission".