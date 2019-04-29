Off-duty firefighter accused of intoxication assault to appear in court

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An off duty Laredo firefighter charged with intoxication assault last year is back in court.
Laredo Police say 45-year-old Eddie Ehrenzweig Junior turned himself in to authorities.
According to reports, he was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Loop 20 back on March 16th.
A warrant was issued for a blood toxicology report and the results showed that Ehrenzweig was over the legal alcohol limit.
He's being charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
According to the Webb County Court calendar he's set to appear in court on Tuesday to enter a plea.
The hearing is set for nine in the morning at the 111th District Court.
Ehrenzweig is a 19 year veteran of the Laredo Fire Department.