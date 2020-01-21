Off-duty officer accused of domestic violence

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An off-duty law enforcement officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law, accused of domestic violence.
Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Ricardo Vazquez in the case.
The incident unfolded when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on January 20th at around seven in the morning.
According to preliminary findings, when officers arrived at the home, they determined that a couple had been involved in an argument that escalated into a domestic assault.
Vasquez was charged with assault family violence, a class A misdemeanor and taken to the county jail.
Police say he is a two-year veteran with the Laredo Police Department.
As per procedure, Vazquez will be placed on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation.