Off-duty police officer accused of driving intoxicated

An off-duty Laredo Police Department Officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police arrested 45-year-old Arturo Davalos at approximately 2:44 a.m. on Decemeber 29th after having been involved in a minor motor vehicle accident by the intersection of McPherson Road and Shiloh Drive.

Davalos, a six-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative re-assignment as per departmental procedure, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation and disposition of the criminal charges.