Off-duty police officer injured while providing funeral escort

An off duty police officer is injured in an accident in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. near Clark and Sanders.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old off duty police officer injured at the scene.

Officials say the officer was providing funeral escort when he was struck by a vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital with possible fractures in his leg.

He was taken to LMC in stable condition.