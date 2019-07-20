Armed man arrested after incident with Laredo Police

An armed man is arrested after responding with gunfire.

Laredo Police arrested Rene Salas, 34 in the case.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20th, when officers were called out to a disturbance near the 6500 block of Arena Blvd.

The caller contacted police saying a man was armed with a handgun and making threats.

Officers were able to locate the man at the parking lot of a car dealership.

When police attempted to make contact with the suspect, officers were met with gunfire.

As a result, a police officer was struck and received an impact to his body armor vest.

He was transported to the hospital and was released with no major injuries.

Salas is pending charges.

