A brave police officer in Massachusetts is sprayed while trying to save a distressed skunk.

The smelly rescue happened Monday in Cambridge as officers responded to reports of a skunk with a yogurt cup stuck on its head.

As Cambridge Police officer McGinty tried to remove the cup, he was met with a blasting spray.

Fortunately, neither the skunk nor McGinty were hurt in the incident, but the officer had to take a dip in tomato juice to get rid of the smell.